Politico: EU may create a position of negotiator with Russia

European governments fear that the US will strike a deal with Russia, so they are pressuring the EU to appoint a single negotiator, Politico writes

Photo: EPA

The European Union is considering creating a special representative to represent the bloc's interests in negotiations with Russia to end Russia's war against Ukraine. About this edition Politico three unnamed diplomats and officials with direct knowledge of the talks said.

European leaders first discussed the idea of a special representative at the EU summit in March 2025. At that time, it received widespread support, but no final decision was made. Amid the lack of progress in the US President's talks Donald Trump the discussions with the Russian side have intensified.

Supporters of this plan – in particular Italy and France – have gained support in the European Commission and among several other countries for the creation of such a position, the newspaper writes. European governments are seriously concerned that Trump may make a deal with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without taking into account the interests of Europe.

The appointment of a special representative is intended to ensure that the EU has a "seat at the table" and to protect key principles (the so-called "red lines"), among other things:

ukraine's future membership in NATO;

long-term security architecture on the continent;

economic and political consequences of any peace plan.

As for candidates for this position, several influential officials are being discussed who could engage in a dialogue with both Washington and Moscow. These are the former Prime Minister of Italy and the former head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghiand the current president of Finland Alexander Stubb. The latter is considered a good candidate because of his experience with Trump and his deep understanding of the Russian threat, as his country borders Russia and has already been the target of the Kremlin's hybrid campaigns.

The idea of creating a new position has caused a mixed reaction in the EU structures. High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas is positioning itself as the only legitimate candidate for any role in negotiations on Ukraine's future. Appointing a separate envoy could weaken its position.

"Serious disagreements remain over the details of the position. Critics say that the appointment of a negotiator would imply that Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith and will accept anything other than complete subjugation of Ukraine. Trump's efforts to broker a deal have so far failed: The Kremlin refuses to back down from its demand that Ukraine hand over territories that Russian troops have failed to conquer," Politico writes.

Officials confirmed to the publication that key aspects, such as whether this person will represent the EU alone or the entire "coalition of the willing," have not yet been finalized. The same applies to the diplomatic rank and format: whether it will be a formal appointment of a bureaucrat or an informal delegation of the role to a current national leader.

Critics of the idea emphasize that an attempt at direct dialogue with Putin could be perceived by the Kremlin as weakness and de facto legitimize Russian demands.