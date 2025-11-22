Politico: EU tells Witkoff to see a psychiatrist after US plan to profit from Russian assets

Europe fears that the US plans could undermine its chances of getting a "reparations loan" approved

Steve Whitkoff (Photo: EPA-EFE / JABIN BOTSFORD)

European officials advise US special envoy for Ukraine Steve Witkoff to "find a psychiatrist" after he presented a 28-point "peace plan". All because of the US idea to make money on frozen Russian assets, stated Politico unnamed European officials.

"The Europeans are exhausting themselves trying to find a viable solution on how to use these assets for the benefit of Ukrainians, and Trump wants to profit from it. This proposal is likely to be rejected by everyone," said one of the interlocutors.

The European Union has been trying for months to find a way to use about 140 billion euros of confiscated Russian state assets to help Kyiv. The money is needed because in early 2026, Ukraine is allegedly at risk of being left without funds to support it.

That is why, according to the interlocutors, one of the points of the US peace plan, which concerns the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, outraged officials in the EU. The United States wants to use part of the Russian Federation's assets to rebuild Ukraine under its leadership, and to receive 50% of the profits from this activity.

According to many EU diplomats and officials, they fear that Witkoff's proposals could undermine their chances of getting a "reparations loan" approved.

A French unnamed official called the idea of a US special envoy "scandalous," while a senior EU politician said: "Witkoff needs to see a psychiatrist." According to another European official, Trump does not have the authority to unfreeze assets held in Europe, no matter how much he wants to.