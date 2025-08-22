Politico: Macron, Merz and Tusk to visit Moldova to deliver a delicate warning to Putin

The visit of the leaders a month before the elections in Moldova will be a warning to Russia, which is accused of trying to obstruct Chisinau's pro-European course

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk (Photo: Marcin Obara/EPA)

European leaders will visit Moldova on Independence Day to make a point to Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin a delicate warning a month before the country's parliamentary elections. This was reported by the media outlet Politico.

President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk will travel to Moldova on Wednesday, August 27, to celebrate the country's Independence Day, the offices of the German and French leaders said.

"The leaders will reaffirm their full support for Moldova's security, sovereignty and European path," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The visit is expected to come a month before Moldova's parliamentary elections on September 28, and will serve as a warning to Russia, which is accused of trying to obstruct Chisinau's pro-European course and influence the elections in its favor.

Russia is stepping up its efforts to influence Moldovans living abroad across Europe by spreading disinformation and fake news, the head of the country's National Security Service, Stanislav Secrieru, said last month.

In July, the President of Moldova Maya Sandu warned against "unprecedented interference in the elections."

"The Russian Federation wants to control the Republic of Moldova from the fall," she said.

The three diplomats and an unnamed EU official said that Brussels is considering opening the first negotiation cluster for Moldova early next month after a meeting of EU ministers.

The article says that the move could send a signal to pro-European voters in Moldova, but risks angering Ukraine, whose application to join the bloc remains blocked by Hungary. The two countries' EU membership applications have been moving in parallel since receiving the initial green light from the European Council in 2023.