Politico: US and Ukraine to hold talks on resuming military aid supplies

The United States intends to resume the supply of engineering equipment and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

USA (Illustrative photo: EPA)

U.S. military aid shipments to Ukraine could resume after a meeting between President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Italy and Ukraine next week. This was reported by Politico , citing two sources familiar with the plans.

Kellogg is scheduled to hold two meetings with Defense Minister Umerov. The first will take place in Rome at an international aid conference, and the second in Kyiv.