Politico: US and Ukraine to hold talks on resuming military aid supplies
U.S. military aid shipments to Ukraine could resume after a meeting between President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Italy and Ukraine next week. This was reported by Politico , citing two sources familiar with the plans.
Kellogg is scheduled to hold two meetings with Defense Minister Umerov. The first will take place in Rome at an international aid conference, and the second in Kyiv.
A suspension of arms supplies from the United States could have a critical impact on the course of the war.
The key issue expected to be discussed is the resumption of arms supplies, which were suspended this month.
According to sources, the US has already informed Kyiv of its intention to resume supplying engineering equipment and certain types of armored vehicles. However, specific timelines have not yet been announced.On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of certain air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.Later, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense stated that the agency is reviewing the supply of weapons to partners around the world, not just Ukraine .Analyst Badrak explained to LIGA.net that Washington is actually capable of producing a sufficient number of Patriot systems and missiles for them to sell to Kyiv .