Politico: US does not want to include a clause on further support for Ukraine in G7 statement

Also, the United States allegedly does not want to call the Russian invasion illegal

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

The United States is opposed to the use of the phrase "further assistance" to Ukraine in the G7 statement during the meeting of finance ministers in Canada. This was reported to Politico by two unnamed officials involved in the talks.

According to them, Washington also does not want to call Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "illegal" in the statement .

This week, Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, is hosting a meeting of finance ministers. A number of meetings are expected to take place until May 22, and the summit itself will be a precursor to the main meeting of the G7 countries scheduled for June 15-17, 2025.

Оn March 17, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit, AFP reported.