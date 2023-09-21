Poland halts weapons shipments to Ukraine, but deputy PM hedges on future support

Warsaw has stopped transferring weapons to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin confirmed the words of the country's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, on the air of local radio Plus, Reuters quotes him.

As things stand, Poland does not supply weapons to Ukraine.

"At the moment it is as the prime minister said, in the future we will see," said Sasin.

Earlier, Morawiecki said that Poland does not currently provide Ukraine with any weapons of its own production, because now "we are arming ourselves with the most modern weapons."

However, at the same time, Poland "definitely will not risk the security of Ukraine, the transfer of weapons from other allies is still taking place and has not been disturbed in any way," the politician stressed.

"Our hub in Rzeszów, in agreement with the Americans and NATO, is still working and will continue to work," assured the prime minister.

On September 15, the European Commission decided against continuing the temporary measures, which since May limited the free circulation of four Ukrainian agricultural products – wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower – on the territory of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary chose not to comply with the decision of the European Commission and continued the embargo unilaterally.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned Poland and Hungary about the intention to impose an embargo in response.

On the same day, a scheduled meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Poland was canceled in New York.