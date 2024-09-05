Poltava. Rescuers complete search and rescue operations, identification of victims continues

Earlier today, it was assumed that there were still people under the rubble, but this was not true

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, and the identification of the remains of the dead continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The agency reported the conclusion of rescue efforts, confirming that 55 people were killed and 328 injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The same number of casualties was reported by the State Emergency Service at 14:55 when it was assumed that there were still people under the rubble.

Currently, specialists are working on identifying the recovered human remains.

Read also: Attack on Poltava Military Communications Institute. Already 55 dead and 328 wounded – photos