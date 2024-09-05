Poltava. Rescuers complete search and rescue operations, identification of victims continues
Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, and the identification of the remains of the dead continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn
The agency reported the conclusion of rescue efforts, confirming that 55 people were killed and 328 injured as a result of the Russian attack.
The same number of casualties was reported by the State Emergency Service at 14:55 when it was assumed that there were still people under the rubble.
Currently, specialists are working on identifying the recovered human remains.
Read also: Attack on Poltava Military Communications Institute. Already 55 dead and 328 wounded – photos