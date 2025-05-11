Pope Leo XIV mentions "dear Ukrainian people" in Sunday prayer

Pontiff urged to make every effort to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: ERA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO)

In his first Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza, the release of hostages and humanitarian aid. It was reported by Associated Press .

Recalling the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Leo XIV quoted Pope Francis as saying that the current armed conflicts in the world are "the third world war in parts.".

"I carry in my heart the suffering of any Ukrainian people," he said, calling for "every effort to be made to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible.".

He also expressed hope that all prisoners would be released and children returned to their families, adding: "No more war.".

Pope Leo XIV reminded that many countries celebrate Mother's Day on this day and wished a happy holiday to all mothers, including "those in heaven.".