Pope Leo XIV mentions "dear Ukrainian people" in Sunday prayer
In his first Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza, the release of hostages and humanitarian aid. It was reported by Associated Press .
Recalling the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Leo XIV quoted Pope Francis as saying that the current armed conflicts in the world are "the third world war in parts.".
"I carry in my heart the suffering of any Ukrainian people," he said, calling for "every effort to be made to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible.".
He also expressed hope that all prisoners would be released and children returned to their families, adding: "No more war.".
Pope Leo XIV reminded that many countries celebrate Mother's Day on this day and wished a happy holiday to all mothers, including "those in heaven.".
- Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21. Almost a month earlier, the pope had been discharged from the hospital after severe treatment for bilateral pneumonia. He was the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church and had held the post since March 13, 2013..
- On May 8, Pope Francis 's successor was elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States, who took the name of Pope Leo XIV. Trump and Zelenskiy, as well as other world leaders, congratulated the new pope on the election of.
- Leo XIV will be officially proclaimed pope on May 18 at a mass.