Russian Tsiklon missile ship never launched a single missile – ZSU
Tsiklon missile ship (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Russian small missile ship Tsiklon, hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, never launched a single cruise missile before its destruction – it was "unfinished," Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told LIGA.net.

It was the only missile carrier in the Black Sea that, after being commissioned, never fired a single missile before its destruction," he said.

"Technically, it couldn't pass government tests. Even before it was put into service, it was tested for two years and couldn't launch a missile," the military official explained.

For more than a year after its commissioning, the occupiers could not launch a missile from the Tsiklon – it was essentially "unfinished," Pletenchuk noted.

