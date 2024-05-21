Russian Tsiklon missile ship never launched a single missile – ZSU

The Russians tested the small missile ship for two years before putting it into service, and then for another year after it was in service, but the missiles were never launched

Tsiklon missile ship (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Russian small missile ship Tsiklon, hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, never launched a single cruise missile before its destruction – it was "unfinished," Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told LIGA.net.

It was the only missile carrier in the Black Sea that, after being commissioned, never fired a single missile before its destruction," he said.

"Technically, it couldn't pass government tests. Even before it was put into service, it was tested for two years and couldn't launch a missile," the military official explained.

For more than a year after its commissioning, the occupiers could not launch a missile from the Tsiklon – it was essentially "unfinished," Pletenchuk noted.

