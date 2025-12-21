Portugal will provide tens of millions of euros for weapons for Ukraine

Lisbon wants to join PURL and will allocate funds for SAFE to support Kyiv for five years

The Ministers of Defense of Portugal, Nuno Melo, and Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal (Photo: X last)

Portugal will provide tens of millions of euros in military aid to Ukraine, wrote defense minister Denys Shmyhal after meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Nuno Melo.

Shmyhal spoke about Portugal's readiness to make a €50 million contribution to the PURL mechanism. Under this program, NATO partners purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Also, the official added, Lisbon has decided to allocate 25 million euros over five years within the European SAFE initiative for the purchase of defense products from Ukraine.

"We discussed the continuation of cooperation, in particular in the defense industry, the prospects for mutually beneficial projects and the long-term development of our capabilities. We also focused on the critical needs of Ukraine's defense to protect people and critical infrastructure," the Defense Minister said about the meeting.

The day before, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese prime minister Luís Montenegro signed a statement in Kyiv on establishing a partnership for production of marine drones.