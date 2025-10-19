Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 20, but not for everyone
Anastasiia Lisova
News editor at LIGA.net
On October 20, from 06:00 to 22:00, electricity restriction schedules for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine reported at Ukrenergo.
It is noted that the reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
Read also
In Chernihiv region, the regional power company is currently applying hourly blackouts for the population.
"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the pages of your regional power distribution companies," Ukrenergo clarified.
- Power outages in Ukraine have resumed after a long break as Russia has once again started to inflict massive attacks on electric power facilities.
- october 10 russians staged a partial blackout in Kyivleaving a large part of the left bank of the capital without electricity and water.
- on October 15 in the evening in all free regions of Ukraine, except for Chernihiv region (where hourly blackouts were in effect) and Donetsk region, emergency outages began. They're also affected the western regions.
Comments (0)