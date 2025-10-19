Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 20, but not for everyone

Power outage schedules for October 20 will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

On October 20, from 06:00 to 22:00, electricity restriction schedules for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine reported at Ukrenergo.

It is noted that the reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

In Chernihiv region, the regional power company is currently applying hourly blackouts for the population.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the pages of your regional power distribution companies," Ukrenergo clarified.