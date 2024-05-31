Satellite imagery reveals aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Kavkaz port in Crimea

Damage to the oil depot is visible, and large ships have been removed from the port area

Oil depot of the occupiers (Illustrative photo)

Journalists from the Schemy project have published satellite imagery from the temporarily occupied Crimea, where Ukrainian forces have attacked oil terminals at the port of Kavkaz.

The journalists compared satellite images from May 30 and 31, which showed damage to part of the oil terminal in the Kavkaz port near Kerch. In addition to the damage to the oil depot, the latest images show that large ships have been removed from the port area.

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strikes on the oil terminals. The military said the strikes were carried out with Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile system. On April 13, 2022, two R-360 Neptune missiles hit the Moskva cruiser, causing the Russian ship to list and begin sinking. On the night of April 15, Russia acknowledged that the flagship of its fleet had sunk.

