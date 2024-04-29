Estonian PM Kallas urges European allies to emulate UK and US examples of support for Ukraine

The Estonian PM noted that Russian imperialism is a threat to the whole of Europe, and it is important that the allies perceive it in the same way

Kaja Kallas (Photo: EPA)

The assistance provided by the United Kingdom and the United States to Ukraine should inspire other countries to follow their example, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Ukraine needs both quick military assistance and long-term support, she noted, adding that Russia hopes that Europe's aid to Ukraine will one day decrease, and the unity of the allies will "crumble."

All new packages of military aid, in particular from Britain and the USA, as the premier noted, are "highly welcome".

In her opinion, the example of the American and British sides should inspire other partners in supplying Ukraine with the necessary weapons, because they have the resources and relevant experience for this.

The Estonian prime minister also praised Britain's steps to increase defense spending, which are "on the right track." Kallas is convinced that the new reality requires more efforts in this matter not only from those countries that share a common border with Russia.

There is a long way ahead, and the partners "do not have the luxury of time", because Russian imperialism is a threat to the whole of Europe, and it is important that the allies perceive it in the same way, the Estonian official concluded.

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine by 311 votes.

On April 23, the British government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than 500 million euros.

On April 24, the US Senate approved the Ukraine aid bill. Later, it was signed by US President Joe Biden.

On April 26, the United States announced a new $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes artillery ammunition, anti-drone weapons, air-to-surface missiles for fighter jets and missiles for air defense systems. Later, the Pentagon published a complete list of the new aid package components.