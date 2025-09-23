President of Brazil: President of Brazil: Russia's war against Ukraine should end in dialogue, there is no military way
The full-scale war in Ukraine should be resolved in a "realistic way", there is no military solution. This statement was made by Brazilian President Lula da Silva during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
"With regard to the conflict in Ukraine, we all know that there will be no military solution. The recent meeting in Alaska has raised hopes for a negotiated solution, but we need to pave the way for a realistic solution. This means taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries," he said .
Brazilian president says African initiative and China's "group of friends of peace" can help encourage dialogue and diplomatic solution.
- on May 13, China and Brazil called on Ukraine and Russia to hold direct talks as soon as possible to end the full-scale war.
- On June 5, Brazil's president said he twice called on Putin to start genuine peace talks.
