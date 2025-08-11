President of Latvia recalls Russia's "bad legal reputation"

Edgars Rinkevics (Photo: Andriy Gudzenko/LIGA.net)

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs recalled how Russia violated the peace treaty concluded with Riga more than a century ago. He wrote about this in X on the Day of Remembrance of Latvian Freedom Fighters, which is celebrated annually on August 11.

"105 years ago, Latvia and Soviet Russia signed a peace treaty recognizing independence and sovereignty. 20 years later, the Kremlin brutally violated the treaty by occupying Latvia. The treaty is still valid and relevant today, but it should be remembered that Russia has a bad legal reputation," he wrote .