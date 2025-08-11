President of Latvia recalls Russia's "bad legal reputation"
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs recalled how Russia violated the peace treaty concluded with Riga more than a century ago. He wrote about this in X on the Day of Remembrance of Latvian Freedom Fighters, which is celebrated annually on August 11.
"105 years ago, Latvia and Soviet Russia signed a peace treaty recognizing independence and sovereignty. 20 years later, the Kremlin brutally violated the treaty by occupying Latvia. The treaty is still valid and relevant today, but it should be remembered that Russia has a bad legal reputation," he wrote .
BACKGROUNDThe Latvian-Soviet Peace Treaty was signed on August 11, 1920, by representatives of Latvia and Soviet Russia. It officially ended the war for Latvian independence. The treaty consisted of 23 articles and concerned the sovereignty of the country. The document referred to the end of the state of war, the proclamation of Latvia's independence and sovereignty, the establishment of the state's borders, and the determination of the time frame by which foreign troops should leave Latvia..
However, during World War II, in 1940, the Soviet occupation of Latvia began. When the world war broke out with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939, Latvia was already under the influence of the USSR under the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret additional protocol of August 1939.
