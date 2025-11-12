Navrotsky said that Warsaw would not put Ukraine's interests above its own, emphasizing the need for "symmetry" in relations

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: ERA)

Polish President Karol Navrotsky said that Warsaw does not intend to put Ukrainian interests above its own, and relations between the two countries should remain partnership and balanced. He said this in an interview with the TV channel Wpolsce24 .

"It should be a partnership, an attempt to find a symmetry between Poland's interests, Ukraine's interests and the reaction to events beyond our eastern border. We cannot consider Poland's interests as something that should guarantee the realization of all the postulates of Ukraine," Navrotsky emphasized .

He emphasized that Poland has helped and continues to help Ukraine, but must defend its own position on important issues.

"If someone in the world, such as Zelensky, expects me not to speak with the voice of Poles on important issues, he will be surprised. We cannot be hostages to any state. We will not put Ukraine's interests above our own," the Polish president added .