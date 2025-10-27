"There was no negative response." Bodnar responds to statement on Navrotsky's visit to Kyiv

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

Ukraine offered Poland several options regarding the dates of the visit of President Karol Navrotsky to Kyiv, and there were no negative signals from Warsaw in this regard. Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said this in a commentary to Ukrinform, commenting on the statement by the head of the International Policy Department of the Polish Presidential Office, Marcin Przychod, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should come to Warsaw to meet with his Polish counterpart.

The diplomat said that he had met with Przydach several times on this issue, most recently on October 15, and had never heard a "negative response" from the Polish president's administration. Bodnar emphasized that contacts between the presidents are important for Ukraine and Poland .

"I proposed several dates, and they were accepted by the Polish side for consideration. There was no negative response," the ambassador said, adding that he was surprised to hear that Navrotsky could not visit Ukraine.

Bodnar called it a normal diplomatic practice for a newly elected president to pay his first visit to a neighboring country.

Earlier in the day, Przydacz, commenting on the possibility of a visit by the Polish president to Kyiv, said: "If President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to see Karol Navrotsky, nothing prevents him from getting on a train and coming to Warsaw for a meeting".

On June 28, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will continue to work on strengthening relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".

On July 1, Navrotsky said "with full confidence" that he would meet with the Ukrainian president.

On July 27, Bodnar said that Navrotsky had been invited to Ukraine. He claimed that preparations for the visit were underway.