The Office of the President of Poland does not rule out Karol Nawrocki's visit to Kyiv, but it depends on progress in the issues that concern him

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: Marcin Obara/EPA)

Marcin Przydacz, head of the international policy department at the Polish Presidential Office, believes that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with the country's leader Karol Navrotsky, he should come to Warsaw himself. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the TV channel TVN24.

"If President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Karol Navrotsky, nothing prevents him from getting on a train and coming to Warsaw for a meeting," Przydach said, commenting on the possibility of the Polish president's visit to Kyiv.

Asked whether Navrotsky, given Zelensky's greater political experience, should have been the first to visit the Ukrainian president, Przydacz said: "There are no such rules in diplomacy. I mean, it is a common rule, but not always.".

As an example, he cited the visit of the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Denmark to Poland after Navrotsky took office.

"I don't know, we'll see how the Polish-Ukrainian dialogue develops, it will also depend on the specifics of what will happen in the historical dialogue, what will happen in the economic dialogue, we will plan these actions for the future, but also depending on the progress in the issues that concern the president," said a representative of the Polish President's Office, answering a question about the likelihood that Navrotsky will be the first to visit the Ukrainian capital.

When asked whether an official invitation had been sent from both sides, Przydacz answered in the affirmative.

Gazeta Wyborcza previously reported, citing sources, that despite clear signals from Ukraine, Nawrocki does not intend to visit Kyiv. Since taking office in August, the leaders have not held official meetings, instead communicating by phone.

On June 28, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will continue to work on strengthening relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".

On July 1, Navrotsky said "with full confidence" that he would meet with the Ukrainian president.

On July 27, Bodnar said that Navrotsky had been invited to Ukraine. He claimed that preparations for the visit were underway.