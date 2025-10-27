Ukrainians detained in Poland: suspected of spying on military and equipment for Ukraine

According to law enforcement, a man and a woman installed cameras on military aid routes for Ukraine

Polish law enforcement officers (Photo: mon.gov.pl)

Two Ukrainians suspected of spying on critical infrastructure have been detained in Poland. This is reported by RMF 24, citing confirmation from the press secretary of the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Jacek Dobrzyński.

A man and a woman, aged 32 and 34, were detained in Katowice on suspicion of working for foreign intelligence. The operation was carried out by the Military Counterintelligence Service, the Internal Security Agency and the Lublin District Prosecutor's Office.

According to Dobrzyński, the detainees specialized in "assessing the military potential" of Poland. They are suspected of installing devices to monitor critical infrastructure. Among other things, according to law enforcement, they installed hidden cameras along the routes of transportation of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

The suspects also collected information about Polish soldiers. A large number of communication devices were found during the search.

The woman and man were charged with espionage and taken into custody for three months. They could face up to eight years in prison.