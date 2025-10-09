Putin admits for the first time that the AZAL plane crash was caused by Russian missiles, but blames Ukraine

At a meeting with the leader of Azerbaijan, the dictator claimed that the aggressor country's air defense system was allegedly "technically defective"

Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time admitted that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in December 2024 was caused by Russian air defense missiles, but began to complain about alleged Ukrainian drones and malfunctioning of Russian weapons. He said this in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, transmits administration of the latter.

At first, Putin said that a Ukrainian UAV was allegedly in the sky at the time of the crash, and that the occupying armed forces were "guiding" three drones that crossed the Russian border on the night of December 25, 2024.

The second reason was allegedly "technical failures of the Russian air defense system itself".

"And the two missiles that were fired did not hit the plane directly (if they had, it would have crashed on the spot), but exploded, perhaps it was a self-destruct, a few meters away, somewhere around 10 meters away. And that's why the damage occurred, but mainly not by the warheads, but most likely by the debris of the missiles themselves," Putin claimed.

He also promised Aliyev compensation from Russia and a "legal assessment of the actions of all officials".

In turn, the Azerbaijani president thanked the dictator for this information and that he "personally keeps this situation under control."