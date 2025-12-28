Sanctions and huge funds that the Kremlin is forced to spend to continue the war are surely leading the Russian economy to collapse, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation

Moscow City (Photo: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)

Russian statistics authorities have officially recorded a drop in industrial production in the country in November 2025. About this reports Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The largest drop was recorded in the production of tractors – more than 61%, the report says. Bulldozer production fell by almost 54%, passenger cars by 50%, elevators by more than 37%, and automotive production fell by more than 34%.

These statistics were released shortly after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "direct line" where he once again tried to convince Russians that the Russian economy is "doing great" amid the war and sanctions, and that some slowdown in growth is a deliberate move by the government to preserve the "quality of the economy."

In fact, in the Russian Federation, incomes are falling, while the fiscal burden is increasing due to the war, the Center for Public Policy notes.

"Despite all Putin's efforts to hide the real state of affairs, even official Russian statistics contradict his theses. The sanctions and the huge funds that the Kremlin is forced to spend to continue the war are surely leading the Russian economy to collapse," the CPJ concluded.

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that russia's real economic situation is much worsethan the Kremlin wants to show. The country has exhausted its domestic financial reserves, and sanctions are beginning to hit the most vulnerable places: the budget, banks, and household incomes.

A report by the French Institute of International Relations shows that the Russian economy is losing momentum and is entering a phase of stagflationincreasingly resembling the Iranian model, with prolonged stagnation, low modernization, and dependence on China.