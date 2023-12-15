Putin complains about severed ties with Paris. Macron: I haven't changed my number

The French leader said that if Putin is willing to engage in dialogue and build a lasting peace, he will take the call

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is still considering talks with Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin if it helps create a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. After Putin's complaints about the "termination of relations" with Paris, Macron said that his number had not changed. He said this while speaking after the summit of the European Council in Brussels, reports the French publication Le monde.

Yesterday, on December 14, during the year-end press conference, a journalist from the French channel TF1 asked Putin about his views on France and Macron. Putin said: "At some point the French president stopped the relationship with us. We didn't do it, I didn't. He did. If there's interest, we're ready. If not, we'll cope."

Macron said today: "I didn't start the war unilaterally, breaking the treaties I'd agreed to. And it wasn't France that decided to commit war crimes in the north of Ukraine, making discussions virtually impossible. Well, we have to be serious, so I have a very simple position. I haven't changed my number."

The French leader said that if Putin is willing to start a dialogue that can build a lasting peace, France is ready to help.

"If President Putin has a willingness to engage in dialogue and serious proposals to move forward and emerge from the conflict and build a lasting peace, that is to say one that respects international law and therefore Ukrainian interests and sovereignty, I'll take the call," – Macron said.

In August, German tabloid Bild published talks between Macron and Scholz in March 2022. Putin's "requests" were discussed.

On November 18, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he wants to "at some point put an end to the radio silence" with Putin, which has been going on for almost a year.