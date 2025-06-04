Putin's spokesman admits Crimean bridge was blown up, but allegedly "nothing was damaged"

Dmitry Peskov (Photo: ERA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recognized the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean bridge, but assures that there are no consequences. He said this at a briefing for Russian propagandists.

"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged. The bridge is working. The Kyiv regime continues its attempts to attack civilian infrastructure. The Russian side is taking appropriate precautions based on the well-known and understandable nature of the Kyiv regime," Peskov said .

At the same time, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk suggested on Espresso that the occupiers could partially restrict traffic on the Crimean bridge.

"I think the Crimean bridge will still work. Because I am well aware that such hydraulic structures still have a fairly large margin of safety. However, the number of restrictions on its use will definitely increase," the Navy spokesman is sure .

He emphasized that this facility is guarded very seriously and is one of the most secure in the Russian Federation. The Rosgvardia, FSB and border guards are working on the surface, and Russians themselves complain that crossing the bridge is "almost like crossing a state border.".

"So how they could have squeezed more than 1,000 kilograms of explosives in there remains a mystery to me. I know how military divers work. It is a very difficult and dangerous job, even in these conditions. Frankly speaking, if we ever learn the details of this operation, they will surprise us no less than the result," he said .

Pletenchuk is confident that given the location of the explosion, it can be stated that the location was not chosen by chance – on the principle of what was needed, not where it was reached.

These pillars are one of the main structural elements of the Crimean bridge, added the Navy spokesman.