Rada Committee supports Bezuhla's suspension from parliamentary sessions
The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada supported the suspension of non-factional MP Mariana Bezuhla from the meetings. About this reported people's Deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The decision to suspend Bezuhla from the meetings was supported by five votes in favor. The MP herself was not present at the committee meeting, Zheleznyak said.
The final vote in the session hall is scheduled for August 21.
In turn, Bezugla responded to the decision of the specialized committee and said that she was filing a lawsuit "regarding the illegality of the decision of the Regulatory Committee".
Zheleznyak filed an application for Bezuhla's removal. He argued that it was a systematic violation of the rules of procedure and the MP's "anti-social behavior."
- on July 17, Bezuhla submitted a letter of resignation from the parliamentary faction Servant of the People.
- on July 22, the Defense Committee of the Rada supported the dismissal Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairman and her expulsion from the board.
- on September 19, the Council voted for the recall Bezuhla from her position as deputy head of the Committee on National Security and Defense.
- august 18 The Committee of the Council did not support the suspension from the meetings of the non-factional MP Bezuhla.
Comments (0)