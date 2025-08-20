Rada Committee supports Bezuhla's suspension from parliamentary sessions

Five MPs supported the decision to suspend Bezuhla from the meetings

Mariana Bezuhla (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada supported the suspension of non-factional MP Mariana Bezuhla from the meetings. About this reported people's Deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision to suspend Bezuhla from the meetings was supported by five votes in favor. The MP herself was not present at the committee meeting, Zheleznyak said.

The final vote in the session hall is scheduled for August 21.

In turn, Bezugla responded to the decision of the specialized committee and said that she was filing a lawsuit "regarding the illegality of the decision of the Regulatory Committee".

Zheleznyak filed an application for Bezuhla's removal. He argued that it was a systematic violation of the rules of procedure and the MP's "anti-social behavior."