The Rada Committee did not support the removal of Bezuhla and Honcharenko from the meetings

The statement on the suspension of Oleksiy Honcharenko from plenary sessions was initiated by Mariana Bezuhla

Mariana Bezuhla (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Parliamentary Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada did not support the suspension of two MPs from parliamentary sessions. This was announced by the MP from the Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

On Monday, August 18, the Committee considered two applications for suspension from the Rada meetings of the MP from European solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko and unaffiliated MP Mariana Bezuhla.

Bezuhla filed an application for Goncharenko's dismissal. This decision was supported by four MPs. Three were against and one abstained.

"One vote was missing," stated Goncharenko.

She's explainedwho filed a complaint with the Verkhovna Rada's Regulatory Committee against Honcharenko's swearing at her in the hall.

The MP himself statedhe said that Bezuhla opposed his broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. In particular, he referred to the law that deprived the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence, which was voted on by the parliament on July 22.

Zheleznyak filed an application for Bezuhla's suspension. He argued that it was due to the MP's "anti-social behavior."

"Instead of removing Bezuglya from the meeting from the hall, the committee did not even vote to make a remark. This is despite obvious violations of the rules of procedure. Nothing at all. Even the proposal to remove him for one meeting, the "servants" did not vote," commented Zheleznyak on the committee's decision on Bezuhla.