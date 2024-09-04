Rada supports resignation of Kamyshin, fails to dismiss Vereshchuk

Alexander Kamyshin (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin. However, the parliament failed to gather enough votes to dismiss Vice Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Veredschuk, reported MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Golos party and Oleksii Honcharenko from the European Solidarity party.

According to the MPs, 243 parliamentarians voted in favor of dismissing Kamyshin.

Zheleznyak clarified that Kamyshin will not take up the position of deputy head of the President's Office, as reported by some media outlets. Instead, he will serve as a strategic advisor.

Meanwhile, 214 lawmakers voted in favor of dismissing Vereshchuk, falling short of the required majority.

The Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from three ministers on Tuesday, including Kamyshin and the head of the State Property Fund.

Photo: Telegram channel of Yaroslav Zheleznyak

On the same day, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada announced that more than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers' staff would be changed, with a "major reshuffle of the government" expected this week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine needs to strengthen certain areas within the government, and corresponding personnel decisions have been prepared. Changes are also expected in the Presidential Office.

