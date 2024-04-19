Missile attack on Dnipro: 2 people killed, 15 injured

Some of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense forces, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said

Consequences of the strike (Photo: Serhiy Lysak's Telegram channel)

Two people died in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack. Another 15 civilians were injured, announced the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

In addition to the five-story building, two infrastructure objects were damaged.

Lysak noted that the Russian troops fired nine missile at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning and two more at night. Some of the enemy targets were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

The regional governor noted that also as a result of the attack there were three victims each in Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove. Among the injured in Synelnykove are two children.

He also wrote that an eight-year-old child died in the hospital, but did not specify where exactly.

The Russian military launched massive missile attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Dnipro and the region, the state rail transport company reported. There are injured among the railway workers.

The work of the railway station in Dnipro was suspended. Long-distance and suburban trains are currently not running. Disembarkation of passengers of three trains that were supposed to arrive in Dnipro will take place at Horyayinove station.

In the evening of April 14, the Russian Federation launched a cruise missile at Dnipro, which was shot down. Due to the fall of the missile debris, private houses were damaged, there were casualties.

On the night of April 15, the Russians launched a missile attack at Dnipro. An infrastructure object was damaged, but people were not injured.

On the morning of April 18, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, two men were injured and fires broke out.

On April 19, the Russian troops launched a missile attack at Dnipro. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a five-story building.