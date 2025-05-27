Dutch intelligence suspects Russian hackers of attacking police and NATO networks

The Netherlands believes that the group poses an increased threat of espionage

Cyberattack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Dutch law enforcement officials suspect the Russian hacker group Laundry Bear of a cyberattack on the police and NATO networks. This was reported by the main intelligence agency of the Netherlands and the military agency (AIVD and MIVD), reports radio BNR.

a "large-scale cyberattack" on the police took place in September 2024. Intelligence agencies confirmed that police officers' official contact information was stolen, but they were unable to determine whether other data was leaked .

It is noted that other Dutch organizations, as well as networks of EU and NATO member states, and organizations in East and Central Asia could have been victims of the hack. In addition, Laundry Bear is also suspected of cyber espionage against companies that produce high-tech products, access to which is difficult in Russia due to Western sanctions over the war against Ukraine.

"The investigation also reveals that Laundry Bear has been responsible for cyber operations against Western governments and other institutions since at least 2024," the intelligence services said in a statement .

Hackers are reportedly targeting the armed forces, defense suppliers, IT and digital services, as well as civil society organizations and law enforcement.

The Netherlands expects the hacker group to carry out more sophisticated attacks in the future and believes that Laundry Bear poses an "increased espionage threat.".

"Cyber attacks on Dutch institutions are part of a larger international cyber threat emanating from a hacker group," the report says.