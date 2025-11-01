Reagan ad: Canadian PM says he apologizes to Trump

Carney spoke about his conversation with the US president during the APEC summit in South Korea

Mark Carney and Donald Trump (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he had apologized to US president Donald Trump for political advertising against tariffs and asked the head of the Ontario government, Doug Ford, not to show the video. The politician told reporters about this after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, reports Reuters.

Carney said he apologized to Trump privately when they both attended a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on October 29.

"I did apologise to the president," Carney said, confirming Trump's previous comments.

The prime minister also confirmed that he and the Ontario premier had watched the ad before it was aired, but noted that he was against the use of the video.

Ford is a well-known conservative politician who is sometimes compared to the current head of the United States. The advertisement, commissioned by the PM of Ontario, uses an excerpt from a speech by the "Republican icon", the 40th president of the US Ronald Reagan, in which he states that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.

In response, Trump announced an increase in tariffs on goods from Canada, and Washington stopped trade negotiations with the country.

Leaving South Korea, the US president said that he had a "very pleasant" conversation with Carney during dinner, but did not provide details. On October 31, the American leader reiterated that the United States and Canada would not resume trade talks.