Reserve+ will have deferrals for new categories

Soon, scientists and persons with a spouse with disability groups I or II will be able to apply for an online deferment

Kateryna Chernohorenko (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The mobile application for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists Reserve+ will launch deferments for two new categories. About this said deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.

In late July or early August, it is planned to launch a deferral for the following categories:

→ researchers, research and teaching staff of higher and vocational education, if their data is available in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education;

→ citizens who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II, provided that this status is confirmed by the Ministry of Social Policy, the Pension Fund and the State Register of Civil Status Acts.

"I understand how important it is now to be able to apply for a deferment online – without unnecessary queues and binding to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. That is why we are working to expand the service to other categories as soon as possible," said the Deputy Defense Minister.

Among the next ones are families raising a child with a disability, Chernogorenko said.