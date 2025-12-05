Reshetylova believes that the military should not be engaged in direct mobilization

Olga Reshetylova (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

Servicemen should not be engaged in direct mobilization, says the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families Olga Reshetylova (Kobylynska). This is her opinion expressed on Facebook, commenting on the destruction of the military territorial center for recruitment and social support in Lviv.

"I have repeatedly emphasized that servicemen should not be engaged in direct mobilization," the ombudsman wrote.

In her opinion, the military's task is to formulate a mobilization plan, register and distribute personnel.

Warning, delivery, detention, prosecution, propaganda, and the formation of information policy should be handled by the executive branch, local governments, and law enforcement agencies, the official added.

Reshetylova called for changes in this area. She clarified that it is both a reform of state mobilization and "the struggle of civil society, media, and conscious citizens against the invasion of ignorance, irresponsibility, and Russian IPSO" (information and psychological operation).

The Ombudsman expressed her condolences to the family of the military TCC and added that she hopes for a fair trial for the attacker.