Russia denies Brazil access to Prigozhin plane crash investigation

Russia will not probe the crash of a Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin under international rules, meaning it will not allow Brazil access to the investigation, Reuters news agency reports.

Brazil's aircraft investigation authority, the Centre for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) had said it would join a Russian-led investigation if it were invited and the probe held under international rules, "in the interests of improving aviation safety".

Russia responded that it had no plans "at the moment" to investigate the Prigozhin plane crash in accordance with international rules.

According to the Montreal-based United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization, the flight from Moscow with a destination of St Petersburg was domestic, so it was not obligated to say yes to CENIPA.

However, Russia’s refusal to accept Brazil’s proposal hurts the transparency of the Russian investigation, industry experts told Reuters.

Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft are assembled in Brazil and are considered very reliable. Prior to the crash of Mr Prigozhin’s plane, there had been only one plane crash involving them due to a mid-air collision with another plane.

Last week, Mr Prigozhin’s plane crashed in Russia. The Wagner group leader and nine other people aboard did not survive.

Two months before that, Mr Prigozhin had announced plans to march on Moscow but withdrew troops the next day after striking a 'deal' with Russian authorities.

