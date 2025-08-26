Reuters: Trump sends missile cruiser and nuclear submarine to southern Caribbean

A missile cruiser and a nuclear submarine will arrive in the region next week, Reuters reports

The US sends additional ships to the Southern Caribbean as part of the US President's efforts Donald Trump to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels. This was reported by Reuters reported two interlocutors who are aware of the deployment of these ships.

The USS Lake Erie guided-missile cruiser and the USS Newport News nuclear-powered fast attack submarine will arrive in the region early next week, the sources said.

The interlocutors declined to disclose details of the mission, but said that the latest movements are aimed at countering threats to US national security from specially designated "narco-terrorist organizations" in the region.

Last week, the sources told Reuters that the United States has ordered an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean as part of the effort.

In particular, the US Navy ships San Antonio, Iwo Jima, and Fort Lauderdale were supposed to arrive at the Venezuelan coast on August 24.

According to the interlocutors, there are 4,500 servicemen on the ships, including 2,200 marines.