Roadmap for European Defense to be presented in the EU this week

European defense map should define goals and stages of development of anti-drone system, says Callas

Kaya Kallas (Photo: EPA)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and head of European diplomacy Kaya Kallas will present a roadmap for European defense this week. Callas said this during a joint press conference with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine By Andriy Sybiga, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

Kallas said that every violation of European airspace by Russian drones or aircraft creates a risk of escalation, both intentional and unintentional.

"To deter war, we must turn Europe's economic strength into a military deterrent. This week, President von der Leyen and I will present a roadmap for European defense," she announced.

Callas said that the document will define goals and milestones for capacity development in key areas, such as anti-drone systems. She also added that the map will be fully aligned with NATO policy.

According to her, Europe will follow this roadmap in order to be ready by 2030, given that Russia has not changed its goals and continues to intensify hybrid attacks against European states.