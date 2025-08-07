Romanian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv – photos

The Romanian Foreign Minister began her visit with a visit to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was attacked by Russia a year ago

Oana Toiu's visit to Kyiv on August 7 (Photo: x.com/oana_toiu)

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu arrived in Kyiv on August 7 for a visit. She spoke about this said in the social network X.

According to the official, this is the first bilateral visit of the Romanian foreign minister to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Today, Oana Toy will hold talks with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, after which she will continue her visit to Chernivtsi.

The Romanian foreign minister noted that the day began with a visit to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was shelled by Russia a year ago.

"This was a horrific war crime that shocked the world and will not go unpunished. Seeing these innocent children being treated, some of whom have very serious illnesses, has shown me once again that Ukrainians are a strong and resilient people," she said.

The Romanian foreign minister also visited the Superheroes School at the National Cancer Institute.

The Foreign Minister also assured that Romania would continue to stand by Ukraine in its legitimate struggle.