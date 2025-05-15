Russia is preparing to strike Sumy community with missiles today - OVA
On May 15, the Russian army plans to launch a missile attack on the Sumy community. This was warned to by in the regional military administration.
According to information received by the authorities from the relevant services, the enemy plans to strike several targets at approximately 17:00:
→ Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9;
→ Shevchenko Avenue, 2.
"Everyone who is near these addresses is urged to immediately leave the area and go to a shelter or a safe place," the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported .
It is also noted that information on the alleged attack may be updated.
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko asked citizens not to ignore the warning.
"Sumy, respond to official threats. Stay safe," he wrote .
- on May 6, Russia hits the suburbs of Sumy with missiles. Three civilians were killed: a child and two adults.
- On May 12, on the outskirts of Sumy, the occupiers hit a car of power engineers with a drone. One person was killed, three others were injured.
- On May 14, Russia fired a missile at industrial infrastructure in Sumy. The attack killed three people and wounded seven.