Russia is preparing to strike Sumy community with missiles today - OVA

Residents of these addresses were urged to protect themselves

Missile strike (Illustrative photo: for-ua.com)

On May 15, the Russian army plans to launch a missile attack on the Sumy community. This was warned to by in the regional military administration.

According to information received by the authorities from the relevant services, the enemy plans to strike several targets at approximately 17:00:

→ Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9;

→ Shevchenko Avenue, 2.

"Everyone who is near these addresses is urged to immediately leave the area and go to a shelter or a safe place," the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported .

It is also noted that information on the alleged attack may be updated.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko asked citizens not to ignore the warning.

"Sumy, respond to official threats. Stay safe," he wrote .