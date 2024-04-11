Russia strikes Mykolaiv with a missile, killing four people – video

An explosion was heard in the city at noon

Russian missile (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On April 11, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, killing four people, as reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

At 12:01 PM, an air raid alert was declared in the Mykolaiv Oblast. At 12:02 PM, Suspilne reported an explosion in Mykolaiv.

Four more civilians, according to Kim, were injured.

UPDATED AT 1:08 PM. The Defense Forces of the South reported that the enemy used a ballistic missile. The number of people killed as a result of the attack on Mykolaiv has risen to four. Five people are also known to have been injured.

There is damage to industrial facilities, residential buildings, and cars in the private sector.

