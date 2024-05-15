Russia spreads fake messages announcing "urgent" evacuation from Kharkiv

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated there is no need for evacuation from Kharkiv at this time

Kharkiv (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russian Telegram channels have started spreading fake messages allegedly from the State Emergency Service (SES) calling for evacuation from Kharkiv to a safer place, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

As evidence, the Russians show photos of a phone screen displaying these messages, purportedly from the SES, stating that Kharkiv residents must "urgently" evacuate and do so on their own.

The ministry noted that these messages are yet another enemy fake aimed at spreading panic among the public.

There is no need to evacuate Kharkiv residents at the moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, urging residents to trust only official sources of information and not to be misled.