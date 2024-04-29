Russia hits Odesa with ballistic missile, probably with cluster munitions

Missile (Photo: Odesa OVA)

On the evening of April 29, Russia hit Odesa with a ballistic missile, most likely with cluster munitions, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (Odesa OVA), Oleh Kiper, reported.

According to him, such munitions are used to hit personnel and pose a primary threat to people, not equipment or buildings.

Kiper said that as of 10:00 p.m., four people had died. Another man died as a result of a stroke caused by the attack.

The head of the Odesa OVA said that 32 people were injured. 25 wounded are in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman. One girl under the age of five is in extremely critical condition. Another six adults are also in intensive care.

The head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, reported on the air that the Russians used a missile with shrapnel for the attack on Odesa. According to him, experts are still trying to determine the type of weapon used by the occupiers.

"But I can say that there are holes from shrapnel on the walls around the damaged object, which is used for destroying personnel and conducting hostilities. But not for hitting civilian infrastructure and civilians," Pletenchuk noted.