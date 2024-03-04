Russia launches Kh-59 missile toward Dnipro

Explosions could be heard in the city

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile launched by the occupying forces towards Dnipro, the Air Command East reported.

The Air Force reported the movement of the missile towards Dnipro at 15:18.

At 15:21, explosions were heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne, citing correspondents on the ground.

By 15:37, the Air Command East reported that its unit had destroyed the Kh-59 in the Dnipro Raion.

REFERENCE The Kh-59 (in the Kh-59MK2 modification) is a class of air-to-surface missiles with a range of up to 280 km. It is one of the weapons most frequently used by the Russian Aerospace Forces to attack military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The oblasts that have suffered the most from the use of this weapon are Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

