Rubio meets with national security advisors from Britain, France and Germany

Marco Rubio (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

On Friday, May 16, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. This was reported by a correspondent of BBC.

According to him, the meeting is taking place in an Istanbul hotel.

Rubio, who serves as the US president's national security adviser, meets with British Prime Minister Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to the UK Prime Minister, German Chancellor's foreign and security policy adviser Gunther Sautter, and French President Emmanuel Bonn's diplomatic adviser.

The correspondent noted that the special representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg, also entered the room for talks.

According to the BBC, the parties will discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as Iran.

The Guardian and The Guardian, citing the Agence France-Presse, said the meeting was taking place on the sidelines of the US-Iran nuclear deal talks.

on May 16, trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey took place in Istanbul.

Before the trilateral talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg and advisors to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.