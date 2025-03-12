Rubio says ceasefire could happen in 'days' if Russia agrees

Marco Rubio plans to convince allies to focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine at the Group of 7 meeting in Canada

Marco Rubio (Photo by Jack Guez/EPA)

A ceasefire in Ukraine could be reached within days if Russia agrees, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, according to The New York Times.

"Here's what we'd like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," Rubio told reporters during a refueling stop in Ireland while flying from Saudi Arabia to Canada.

"The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts," he said.

The secretary of state added that he plans to persuade G7 members to focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine during this week's meeting in Canada.

During negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, 2025, the US and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire.

President Zelenskyy announced that the ceasefire would take effect as soon as Russia agrees.