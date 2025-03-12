Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' penalties amid ceasefire talks

US president says he could implement 'financial things' that would be 'devastating' for Russia if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

US President Donald Trump has warned that he may impose "devastating" sanctions on Russia if it chooses to continue the war amid negotiations for a temporary ceasefire, BBC reported.

"There are things you can do that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially. It would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that, because I want to get peace," Trump said.

He added that these "financial things" could be "devastating" for Moscow.

"We're getting close to maybe getting something [on Ukraine] done," the US president stated, noting that he believes the once "difficult" Ukrainian side has changed their mindset.

"I had somebody [Zelenskyy] that didn't seem to want peace. Now he's agreed to peace. So we'll see," Trump concluded.