Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' penalties amid ceasefire talks
US President Donald Trump has warned that he may impose "devastating" sanctions on Russia if it chooses to continue the war amid negotiations for a temporary ceasefire, BBC reported.
"There are things you can do that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially. It would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that, because I want to get peace," Trump said.
He added that these "financial things" could be "devastating" for Moscow.
"We're getting close to maybe getting something [on Ukraine] done," the US president stated, noting that he believes the once "difficult" Ukrainian side has changed their mindset.
"I had somebody [Zelenskyy] that didn't seem to want peace. Now he's agreed to peace. So we'll see," Trump concluded.
- During negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, 2025, the US and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire.
- President Zelenskyy announced that the ceasefire would take effect as soon as Russia agrees.
- The US also lifted its pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resumed assistance following the talks.
- On March 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would discuss security guarantees with its allies in more detail if the 30-day ceasefire holds.