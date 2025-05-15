Rubio says Trump is open to any mechanism that will lead to peace in Ukraine

US Secretary of State emphasizes that there is no military solution to the conflict

Marco Rubio (Photo: Al Drago / EPA)

US President Donald Trump supports any mechanism that will lead to peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking before an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey, reports Reuters .

US diplomat says Trump is open to any mechanism that will lead to a just peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.

He added that the US wants to see progress in resolving the war in the coming days.

At the same time, Rubio emphasized that there is no military solution to the conflict.

May 13 Trump says Rubio will attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey May 15.

May 14 Sibiga meets with Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya. The goal of the meeting was to convey Zelenskiy's vision of peace efforts and coordinate positions.