Russia attacked by almost 200 drones, dozens were flying to Moscow – video

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of October 26, Russia, in particular Moscow, was attacked by drones. The Russian Defense Ministry counted 34 allegedly shot down or intercepted drones over the capital.

According to the aggressor state's military department, 193 drones were shot down or intercepted overnight, 40 of them over the Moscow region, including 34 flying toward Moscow.

From the evening of October 26 to 02:41 on October 27, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote about "repelling attacks" by drones and "falling debris".

Also, 47 UAVs were allegedly shot down or intercepted by Russians over Bryansk region, 42 – over Kaluga region.