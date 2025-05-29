Russia attacked several communities in Sumy region with drones: a man died – photo

There is also a victim as a result of the shelling, she is currently in serious condition in the hospital.

The aftermath of the shelling (Photo: facebook.com/hryhorov.sumska.ova)

On the night of May 29, Russia attacked civilian targets in several communities in the Sumy region with strike drones. A civilian was killed as a result of the strike, said the head of the Sumy Military Administration, Oleh Hrygorov.

A man died after being hit in the Bilopolska community. Another woman was seriously injured in hospital. Residential buildings were also destroyed.

Read also Possible offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv – Russian goals and our actions

The aftermath of the shelling (Photo: facebook.com/hryhorov.sumska.ova)

The aftermath of the shelling (Photo: facebook.com/hryhorov.sumska.ova)

In the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community, the Russian occupiers damaged civilian infrastructure, and in Richkivska, they destroyed a private house.

Russia also struck a farm in the Nedryhaylivska community. Warehouses with agricultural machinery caught fire there.