Russia attacked several communities in Sumy region with drones: a man died – photo
On the night of May 29, Russia attacked civilian targets in several communities in the Sumy region with strike drones. A civilian was killed as a result of the strike, said the head of the Sumy Military Administration, Oleh Hrygorov.
A man died after being hit in the Bilopolska community. Another woman was seriously injured in hospital. Residential buildings were also destroyed.
In the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community, the Russian occupiers damaged civilian infrastructure, and in Richkivska, they destroyed a private house.
Russia also struck a farm in the Nedryhaylivska community. Warehouses with agricultural machinery caught fire there.
- On May 17 at 06:17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying passengers near Bilopilly, Sumy Oblast. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
- On May 20, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of another attack by Russian troops in the Velykypysarivska community, hydraulic structures were damaged. Currently, there is no flooding of settlements, the situation is under constant control of specialists.