Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 drones. Hits were recorded in seven locations

As a result of the shelling, 23 drones were recorded hitting seven settlements.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of July 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 drones. Air defense systems neutralized 178 UAVs. reported / announced / notified in the Air Force.

From 16:30 on July 14 to the morning of July 15, the Russian army launched a massive strike with 267 drones, most of which were Shahed-131/136.

The launches took place from the north, east, and south: from the areas of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

As of 13:00, air defense systems have shot down 178 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. In addition, 66 drone decoys have been locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The impact of 23 UAVs was recorded in seven locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) in nine locations.

From the evening of July 14th to noon on July 15th Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones, due to which the air raid alert sounded almost continuously in the regional center for over 17 hours.

Also, the Russian army struck a medical facility in Sumy region. A child was injured as a result of the shelling.

Also in Kharkiv Oblast, fires broke out in several settlements as a result of a drone attack. The Kupiansk district suffered the most. reported / announced / notified / informed / said in the State Emergency Service.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in the attack, and her condition is being clarified.