Russia attacks DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Almost 200 miners are underground

Mine (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of October 19, Russian troops massively attacked a coal mine DTEK in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. About said dTEK's press service.

The company said that 192 employees of the mine were underground during the attack. They are currently being brought to the surface.

This is the fourth large-scale enemy attack on DTEK's coal plants in the last two months.

According to the Ministry of Energy, on October 7, Russians attacked energy facilities at least 26 times. Unlike in previous years, the occupation forces are simultaneously shelling both gas and electricity infrastructure.

october 11 Russia killed power engineers with a drone in the Chernihiv region. Several more people were injured. And on October 12, Russia hit the energy sector and gas infrastructure in three regions.