Russia attacks Kyiv region: a woman is killed, a child is among the three wounded

On the night of May 18, Russian occupation forces attacked Kyiv region with drones, resulting in a casualty and injuries. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, a woman died in Obukhiv district as a result of a Russian attack. A four-year-old child and a woman and her husband, aged 59 and 61, were also wounded. They are in moderate condition .

A private residential building was partially destroyed, windows in a neighboring multi-storey building were smashed.

In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of a feed mill in Fastiv district.