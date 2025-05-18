Russia attacks Kyiv region: a woman is killed, a child is among the three wounded
On the night of May 18, Russian occupation forces attacked Kyiv region with drones, resulting in a casualty and injuries. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
According to him, a woman died in Obukhiv district as a result of a Russian attack. A four-year-old child and a woman and her husband, aged 59 and 61, were also wounded. They are in moderate condition .
A private residential building was partially destroyed, windows in a neighboring multi-storey building were smashed.
In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of a feed mill in Fastiv district.
- on May 17, at 06:17, Russia hit a bus with a Lancet drone on a civilian near Bilopillia, Sumy region.
- On May 17 and 18, Sumy region declared days of mourning because of the occupiers' attack.
- On Saturday night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones of various types, of which managed to shoot down 36 UAVs. During the day in Donetsk region occupants killed a civilian, wounded eight people because of their shelling.