Russians kill one person, injure eight during shelling of Donetsk region
Russians killed one person and wounded eight others during shelling of the Donetsk region on Saturday, May 17. This was announced by the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin.
In the morning, the occupiers struck Yablunivka, Illinivska community, with an FPV drone – a 27-year-old woman was killed, a store was damaged.
The occupiers also attacked a civilian vehicle in the Andriyivska community with a drone: five people were injured, including one child.
Two people were injured in Pokrovsk and one person in Myrnograd due to Russian strikes.
"The entire Donetsk region is under constant shelling. Be responsible! Evacuate in a timely manner!", Filashkin noted.
The distance from Yablunivka to the front line is about 9 kilometers, from Andriivka – over 40 km, from Pokrovsk – ~2.5 km, from Myrnograd – approximately 2 km.
- On May 17, at 06:17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying civilians near Bilopilly, Sumy Oblast. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
On May 17 and 18, Sumy region declared days of mourning due to the strike by the occupiers. President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects the US, Europe, and all our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia so that it agrees to a ceasefire.
- In total, on the night of May 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones of various types, of which 36 UAVs were shot down.