Russians kill one person, injure eight during shelling of Donetsk region

Authorities once again urged people to evacuate

Photo: Vadim Filashkin's Telegram

Russians killed one person and wounded eight others during shelling of the Donetsk region on Saturday, May 17. This was announced by the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin.

In the morning, the occupiers struck Yablunivka, Illinivska community, with an FPV drone – a 27-year-old woman was killed, a store was damaged.

The occupiers also attacked a civilian vehicle in the Andriyivska community with a drone: five people were injured, including one child.

Two people were injured in Pokrovsk and one person in Myrnograd due to Russian strikes.

"The entire Donetsk region is under constant shelling. Be responsible! Evacuate in a timely manner!", Filashkin noted.

The distance from Yablunivka to the front line is about 9 kilometers, from Andriivka – over 40 km, from Pokrovsk – ~2.5 km, from Myrnograd – approximately 2 km.

Localities attacked by the Russian Federation (Andreivka – dark blue mark, Yablunivka – white, circled in red) on the Deepstate map

